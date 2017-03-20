Funding Comes Through to Open a Regional Composting Facility

The Comox Strathcona Waste Management service will receive $5.5 million from the provincial andfederal governments to open an organics composting facility.

The funding is part of a grant program that provides one-third funding from each of the senior levelsof government, while leaving the remaining one-third – in this case $2.77 million – to be funded bythe benefitting local government.

James Mathers, senior manager of the Comox Strathcona Waste Management services, said aregional compost facility – which removes food from the waste stream – will go a long way tomeeting the service’s Solid Waste Management Plan target of a 70 per cent diversion rate from theregion’s landfills by 2022. read more >>