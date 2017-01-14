Full Steam Ahead with Canadian Steam Reforming Waste to Energy Acquisition

Raleigh, North Carolina bsed Bradam Group LLChas completed the acquisition of assets of Elementa Group Inc. including the company’s Steam Reforming Process (SRP) which has waste to energy applications.

The Bradam SRP reforms (breaks down) non-recyclable everyday waste by chemical reduction reactions into clean energy without combustion oxidation typical of incineration.

The company added that it is proceeding with the commercialisation of the SRP in North America and internationally. read more >>