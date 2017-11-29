From the Recycling Bin to the Vatican: Canadian CEO takes plastic plan to church

The CEO of a Canadian plastic-for-currency enterprise met with a top Catholic official in Vatican City on Wednesday, where he pitched the Catholic Church on methods for reducing plastic waste in the ocean while helping the world’s poor.

Plastic Bank founder and CEO David Katz says the meeting was all about “planting a seed” with the Vatican, in hopes of developing a future partnership between his organization and the Roman Catholic Church.

“Today really was historic. I am confident that we changed the course of the planet,” Katz told CTVNews.ca from Rome. read more >>