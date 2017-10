The City of Saskatoon wants to crack down on illegal dumpers by raising fines for repeat offenders.

First-time dumpers who leave waste in alleyways, on the roadside and in other inappropriate places currently face a fine of $100, while second-time offenders could be charged $200.

Those fines would be raised to $500 and $1,000, respectively, if city councillors ultimately approve a set of bylaw changes that will be first presented on Tuesday. read more >>