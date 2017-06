Gardeners in Thunder Bay, Ont. will be able to take advantage of some free nutrient-rich soil mix to jump-start the early planting season.

City officials announced that free compost is available at the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility starting on Friday. Access to the compost pick-up area is located east of the old landfill entrance on John Street Road.

The facility is open until 5 p.m. Friday, and re-opens at 9 a.m. Saturday. read more >>