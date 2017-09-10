Former Landfill Earns North American Honour as Parkland

The Elm Street Landfill Site in Port Colborne was once a place that made people turn away because of awful smells, but now as the Elm St. Naturalization Site is earning praise.

The Elm St. Naturalization Site features an off-leash dog park, 3.4 kilometres of trails, interpretive panels and overall an area that the community can enjoy on what was once a municipal dump and compost site. Because of its transformation from landfill to naturalization area, the site has received a gold excellence award in landfill redevelopment from the Solid Waste Association of North America. read more >>