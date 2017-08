City assets from the bankrupt Greys Paper Recycling plant will be sold in an online auction to pay back creditors, as the site shifts away from paper recycling.

Reid's Auction Canada Inc. is hosting the unreserved auction on behalf of the city, selling everything inside the large plant at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre.

The taxpayer-supported recycling plant produced recycled stationery from used office paper, clothing and linen. It filed for bankruptcy in January 2016. read more >>