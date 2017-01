Two former executives with the government-created Ontario Tire Stewardship are facing provincial charges for the alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in “eco fees” paid by Ontario drivers on each tire purchased.

The Investigations and Enforcement Branch of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has charged the two men with regulatory offences under the provincial Waste Diversion Act. The first court appearance is Jan. 19. Convictions could result in hefty fines. read more >>