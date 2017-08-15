Old Landfill to Recycle Materials, Serve as Pollinator Habitat

Those old shingles workers are tearing off your roof and old wooden pallets left over from shipping materials could soon find a new use, thanks to the big brains at Walker Environmental.

The company already takes all the kitchen scraps and yard waste that Niagara residents put to the curb for the region’s waste contractor and turns it into useful compost at its facility on the Niagara Falls-Thorold border. As well, it runs other renewable energy businesses.

But Walker now has approval from the province’s environment ministry to turn its old east landfill on the border of those two cities into a unique resource recovery area, diverting materials from precious landfill space. read more >>