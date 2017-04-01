Florida Firm Secures Agreement to Build 5 Waste to Energy Plants in Mexico

Eurosport Active World Corp, also known as EAWC Technologies (OTC: EAWD) has signed a revised Agreement with Mexican Company, Tecnologias Verdes SA de CV, to build waste to energy plants in Mexico.

The company said that the revised Agreement, originally signed back in March 2015, extends and expands its plans to construct a waste to energy plant in Chiapas, Mexico – the first of five planned for this area of the country.

Each plant is planned to be 50-125 MW and according to the company all five will be online no later than 2020. read more >>