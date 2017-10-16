Five Injured, 60 Treated after Chemical Leak at North York Recycling Plant

A chemical leak at a North York recycling facility has left five injured and forced dozens more to undergo decontamination procedures after the exposure.

The leak of an as-yet unidentified substance was found early Friday at Canada Fibers Ltd., a recycling plant near Arrow Rd. and Sheppard Ave.

“Some material on the line started to disperse a noxious substance,” said Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell, elaborating that it was a minor irritant. “People started to have some trouble breathing.” read more >>