First Ontario Cap and Trade Auction Will Lower Emissions, save Money

Ontario’s first cap and trade auction is a crucial step on the road to climate protection and cleaner air, the David Suzuki Foundation said.

“We’ve long supported the principle of polluter pays,” said Foundation climate change policy analyst Gideon Forman. “Cap and trade embodies that principle so we’re very gratified to see its implementation.”

The March 22 auction sold greenhouse gas allowances worth over $472 million, the government said Monday. Under law, these funds must be spent on greenhouse gas reduction projects such as home energy retrofits, expansion of electric vehicle charging stations, public transit and social housing retrofits. Retrofits improve homes’ energy efficiency, lowering energy use and saving residents money. read more >>