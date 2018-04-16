First Nations areas receiving computers through ERA

The non-profit Electronic Recycling Association and longtime donor Shell Canada are giving away more than 200 recent model computers, laptops and monitors to nine indigenous organizations across Alberta and Saskatchewan.

To date, more than 600 computers, laptops and monitors have been donated to 30 organizations across Canada as part of the company's million-dollar pledge last year.

The latest recipients are indigenous schools and organizations in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"We are delighted to work with Shell Canada to help donate so many devices to deserving indigenous communities," said Bojan Paduh, founder and President of the Electronic Recycling Association. "We pride ourselves in giving back to the community and are thankful that corporations like Shell give technology a second life. We urge more companies follow in their footsteps and donate equipment."

The Electronic Recycling Association is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. The organization is looking to rebrand its name as the Electronic Reusing Association.

Full List of Recipients:

Jumping Pound 4-H Club, Calgary

Mihtatakaw Sipiy School, Driftpile, Alberta

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation School, Glenevis, Alberta

Kapawe`no First Nation, Grouard, Alberta

Alexander First Nation, Morinville, Alberta

Stoney Education Authority, Morley, Alberta

Sunchild First Nation Education, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

Rocky Friendship Centre, Rocky Mountain House

Muskoday First Nation Community School, Muskoday, Saskatchewan