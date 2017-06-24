Fire Razes Mattress Recycling Facility on Mitchell Island

A massive fire at Mitchell Island mattress recycling facility is under control but Richmond firefighters are awaiting the arrival of some heavy equipment before they can completely extinguish the blaze.

“The building has collapsed,” said Richmond Fire Chief John McGowan. “We are awaiting for some heaving equipment to come in and pull apart the building. There are some areas that we can’t get with water.”

Richmond Fire Rescue sent seven trucks to Mattress Recycling at 11571 Twigg Place just before 2 pm Crews had the blaze under control by 4:30 pm, but McGowan predicted it would be another two hours before it was completely out. read more >>