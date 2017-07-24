Fed up with ‘trash Islands,’ LA County Leaders Consider Ban on Some Food Containers

A study to examine a wide-ranging ban on the use of take-out containers, plastic cups and single-use straws was approved unanimously by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, but not before several people spoke out in opposition to the idea.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said that polystyrene, a synthetic material, is used in a variety of food service ware and “is so light that it often blows out of overflowing trash receptacles and ends up in our rivers, streams, and the ocean, where it breaks down into small pieces and can harm human health as well as threaten our ecosystem and wildlife.” read more >>