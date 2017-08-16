Eyes in the Sky Appear to Help Winnipeg Crack down on Illegal Dumping

Big Brother is helping Winnipeg crack down on illegal dumping — but it's too soon to say whether the city will expand its use of closed-circuit cameras to prevent bulky waste from winding up on public and private property.

A two-year pilot project involving six surveillance cameras has led to dozens of illegal-dumping investigations, five charges and four convictions since the experiment started in April 2016.

The city already considers the project something of a success, as no charges were laid in 2015 for illegal dumping.