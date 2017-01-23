Exorcising ‘Demons’ Necessary Before Incineration Viable: Luciani

Some might consider it akin to beating a dead horse, but Thorold Mayor Ted Luciani said he hopes a motion he plans to bring forward asking the Region to rescind its support in principle for an energy from waste plant that was proposed for his city will send a message about incineration in general.

When No Burn Niagara’s Liz Benneian showed up at the Region’s public works committee on Jan. 10 to ask regional politicians to come out in opposition to incineration, Luciani said he’ll bring a motion to regional council on Jan. 19 calling for that council to reverse its decision in early 2016 to endorse the idea of a $200-million project known as the Grove Energy and Education Centre. read more >>