Everbright’s 7.5 MW Waste to Energy Project Underway in Vietnam

Construction work has commenced on Vietnam’s first waste to energy project, the 400 tonne per day Can Tho Project which will generate 7.5 MW of electricity for the grid.

In July of 2016 Hong Kong based environmental services firm, Everbright International, won the bid for Can Tho Project on a Build Operate Own model, and signed a project investment agreement with the Can Tho Construction Department of Vietnam in December of the same year.

The Project is invested in, built and operated by Everbright, and has a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 400 tonnes. It commands a total investment of approximately US$47 million, with an operation period of 22 years (construction period inclusive).