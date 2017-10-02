EU Commission Unnecessarily Delaying Approval of Plastic Recycling Processes

While it is dragging its feet the European Commission is actually in a position to authorise evaluated processes for food grade plastics recycling, according to trade association, European Plastic Converters (EuPC).

More than 9 years have passed since the publication of the Regulation (EC) No. 282/2008 setting up the rules on the use of recycled plastic materials in food applications.

To this date, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has adopted more than 140 positive scientific opinions on the safety of processes to recycle plastics for use in food contact materials. read more >>