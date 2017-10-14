Erin Uses Nestlé Money for Recycling Program

Erin town council is hoping a joint project with the Canadian Beverage Association (CBA) will make Erin a “beacon for recycling,” but some are questioning the haste of the arrangement and lack of details.

By a vote of 3-2 on Oct. 3, council agreed to spend $36,134 on a one-year program of recycling education and recycling bin improvements. The CBA will cover the balance of total costs, estimated at $80,000 to $100,000.

The town contribution is from the $41,135 reserve fund set up last April, when the town agreed to accept a controversial voluntary levy from Nestlé Waters Canada to offset the minimal tax revenue the town receives from the company’s well facility in Hillsburgh. The $5,000 remainder of current funds will go to the Rotary Riverwalk trail project. read more >>