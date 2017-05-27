EREF and Ontario Waste Management Association Working to Strengthen Funding of Canadian-based Research and Scholarships

The Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF) and the Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA) have been working in partnership on an initiative designed to provide a more effective means to facilitate, evaluate and oversee direct independent scientific research and educational initiatives of specific interest to waste management and recycling professionals in Canada.

A half-day session was held on March 2, 2017, which focused on strengthening the funding of Canadian-based research and scholarships in support of sustainable materials management. According to EREF, both associations were pleased to have waste management professionals, municipal officials and regulators, who travelled from across the country, participate in the important event and work together on finding ways to better coordinate efforts to conduct and promote academic research. read more >>