Environmentalists Rejoice as George Heyman Becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Conservationists gave a glowing endorsement of Tuesday’s appointment Tuesday of George Heyman, a Vancouver-based MLA with a background in unionism and the environment, as Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“I’m over the moon,” said Joe Foy, national campaign director for the Wilderness Committee. “I think he’s going to be a fantastic environment minister. It’s a great choice. George is a fighter. I think he’ll do well.”

Heyman served as president of the B.C. Government Employees and Service Employees’ Union from 1999 to 2008, and as executive director of the Sierra Club B.C. from 2009 to 2013.

