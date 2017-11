Enerkem is receiving $3.5 million from the federal government for the final phase of its municipal waste-to-biofuel facility in Edmonton.

The funding through the Western Innovation (WINN) initiative supports Enerkem's installation of a methanol-to-ethanol conversion unit. Enerkem's Edmonton facility has the capacity to process 100,000 tonnes of solid waste and produce approximately 40 million litres of fuel-grade, cellulosic ethanol.

read more >>