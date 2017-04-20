Enerkem Achieves All Production Milestones at Its Edmonton Biofuel Facility

Enerkem Inc. (www.enerkem.com), a world leading waste-to-biofuels and chemicals producer, announced today that its first full-scale commercial facility, located in Edmonton, Alberta, has met all operational milestones set by its senior lender Integrated Asset Management (IAM).

“The Enerkem Alberta Biofuels facility in Edmonton is fully operational in accordance with very rigorous production criteria”, said Vincent Chornet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerkem. “This third-party validation comes in at the right time as we are expanding our footprint in North America and Europe. Our disruptive solution sets a new standard in waste management, biofuels and chemicals, thus accelerating the transition toward a circular economy where waste becomes a resource to make everyday products.” read more >>