Elementa Assets Sold to Florida Company

The assets of a waste-to-energy company the City of Sault Ste. Marie once pinned its waste management hopes to, have been sold.

Bradam Group LLC announced Thursday it had completed the acquisition of assets that belonged to Elementa Group Inc., including its environmentally friendly Steam Reforming Process (SRP).

Bradam also announced it had secured patents for the SRP in 24 countries and that it was launching plans to develop a global network, the company said in a prepared statement from its headquarters in Fort Myers Fla. read more >>