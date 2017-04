An electronics recycling program aimed at keeping old and unused products out of landfills is now available in New Brunswick.

The Electronic Products Recycling Association, or EPRA, a not-for-profit, industry-led organization, launched the free drop-off program on Thursday.

Residents and businesses will now be able to take electronic waste, such as computers, printers, TVs, and cellphones, to one of 40 authorized drop-off centres across the province, at no charge. read more >>