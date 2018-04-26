Electric ambition from Mack, Peterbilt

× Expand Today's Trucking Peterbilt’s electrified Model 520 demonstration vehicle.

Mack and Peterbilt are both offering peeks into their electric ambitions during the Waste Expo show in Las Vegas, Nev.

Earlier today, Mack announced plans to have a fully electric Mack LR refuse model with an integrated Mack electric drivetrain operating in North America in 2019, through a demonstration with the New York City Department of Sanitation.

“It’s clear that electromobility will be a part of the trucking industry’s future, and Mack is well-positioned to offer integrated, fully electric solutions for the North American market,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Mack.

“Sustainability is extremely important to the DSNY, and we consistently test new technology to help New York City reach its goal of 80% reduced emissions by 2050,” added Rocky DiRico, New York City DSNY deputy commissioner.

Peterbilt had its demonstration vehicle on the show floor, in the form of a Model 520 equipped with a 300 kW (400 hp) Transpower Electric Drive System and 315 kW/h energy storage using lithium-ion phosphate batteries. That’s enough power to complete 80 miles a day and pick up 900 cans on a single charge, the company says.

Batteries on this Model 520 can be recharged in two to four hours.

When put into service, the energy storage will be upgraded to 352 kW/h.

Article appears courtesy of Today's Trucking