Edmonton Looking at Whole New Garbage Collection System

A proposal is in its very initial stage to change how you sort your garbage. City council’s Utilities Committee reviewed the long-term plan Friday, ahead of what will be a presentation of a new business plan for waste management next year.

A target of diverting 90 per cent of material from the landfill has been in place seemingly forever. They’re nowhere close, so this new way of doing things is hoped to change that.

This year, the new Enerkem waste-to-biofuel facility will come on line after testing is complete. Tests right now show our garbage is too wet. Blame that on too much coffee grounds, spaghetti sauce and egg yolks among other things. read more >>