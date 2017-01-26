Edmonton Approves Conflict of Interest Rules after Sand-recycling Saga

City council voted Tuesday to endorse new rules that will determine if possible conflicts of interest exist in the contracts it pays for — and decide whether or not to pursue the contract as a result.

Edmonton will require potential contractors to disclose if they have on staff or intend to use ex-city employees to complete their projects.

If the answer is yes and the potential the ex-city staffer worked within the past two years for the municipal government, the contract will be reviewed for potential conflicts of interest.

