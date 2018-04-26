E-waste innovator sentenced in Microsoft restore disk fiasco

× Expand windows again

U.S. e-waste recycling innovator Eric Lundgren has exhausted appeals and is headed to prison for 15 months for selling Windows restore disks, which could not be utilized without an original licence, to computer repair shops, The Washington Post reports.

The California success story, 33, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, as well as criminal copyright infringement.

While these restore disks are distributed for free with the purchase of a Microsoft Windows computer, people often throw them out or misplace them.

Lundgren pleaded guilty but argued that there was no value to his shipped restore disks, so there was no harm to anyone’s bottom line.

A Microsoft expert witness estimated the value of the restore disks at $25 apiece, stating that was what Microsoft charged refurbishers for such disks.

In a Twitter post Thursday, Lundgren wrote: My purpose and intent are clear. I am a Recycler who believes in # RightToRepair. I hope the world understands why I am going to Prison and I pray that good will come from this. http://www.StandUpForRepair.org.

He added: "Restore CDs are meant to fix what you already legally own. My purpose was to promote Recycling & # RightToRepair. We must stop promoting a wasteful eWaste society."

In 2015, Lundgren worked in Ghana to find ways to eliminate the harmful burning of e-waste at the request of the country’s vice president. He is also the founder of the first electronic hybrid recycling facility in the U.S., which uses old cell phones, computers and other electronics to build new devices.