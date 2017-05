When it comes to garbage bags, Durham Region is clear that transparency isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

A report to regional councillors noted there isn’t enough information on the effectiveness of a clear garbage bag program in reducing the amount of waste being collected.

Regional council in January asked for a report updating clear garbage bag programs. In 2008, the region conducted a test program involving 1,500 homes where black bags were replaced with clear bags. read more >>