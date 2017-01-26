Dump Ultimatum Withdrawn, as Provincial Money Buys Time for Overflowing Forteau Landfill

A ultimatum put forward to government by the Labrador Straits Waste Disposal Committee to deal with their overflowing landfill in Forteau by building their own has been withdrawn.

"We're not in a panic situation anymore," council chair Shane Dumaresque told CBC's Labrador Morning.

Dumaresque said he received some funding from the Newfoundland and Labrador government to help deal with the situation after a meeting with leaders, including Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair MHA Lisa Dempster, at the Nunatukavut annual general assembly last week. read more >>

