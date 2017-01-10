Drop in Waste at Calgary Landfills Leads to Layoffs, Schedule Changes in January

After seeing a significant drop in waste, which the City of Calgary attributes to the economic slump, schedule changes and layoffs are beginning this month.

Officials from Disposal and Processing Services said there just isn’t as much waste revenue compared to years prior, so they have to cut back on hours of operation starting Monday.

“Because of the current economic situation, city landfills have seen a significant drop in waste in the past year,” Corey Colbran, manager of Disposal and Processing Services, said. “This change will help make up for the lower revenue so we can be responsible with the money we get from citizens.” read more >>