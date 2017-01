The co-owner of a manufacturing plant in Shubenacadie, N.S., says his business has to import recycled plastic from outside of the province because there is no washing facility closer to home.

Scotia Plastics makes up to 20 million milk and water containers every year, along with 600,000 metres of drainage pipe.

It uses new material to create the drink containers, but most of the pipes contain recycled number 2 plastic brought in mainly from Ontario.