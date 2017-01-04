David Reevely: Ontario should tread carefully with plan for full revamp of garbage and recycling rules

by

The Ontario government is planning a total revamp of the province’s garbage-handling programs, from blue boxes to fluorescent bulbs to kitchen scraps, hoping to cut the amount of waste we make by 80 per cent over the next 35 years.

It’s also hoping to make manufacturers pay for the whole thing, by some process that’ll be way less politically disastrous than the “eco-fee” sales taxes that knocked the Liberals for a loop six years ago when it turned out consumers hated paying extra disposal fees for stuff they were only just buying. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™