Cutting Coal Power Did Little to Clear the Air, Says Study

Closing down Ontario’s coal-fired power plants had very little effect on reducing air pollution, says a new study by the Fraser Institute.

The national think-tank said it only fueled skyrocketing energy costs in the province and “should serve as a lesson to policymakers across the country.

"Ontario's example should serve as a warning to the federal government, which is making the same grandiose claims about the benefits of eliminating coal while seemingly ignoring the crisis of Ontario's soaring energy costs," said Ross McKitrick, professor of economics at the University of Guelph and co-author of Did the Coal Phase-out Reduce Ontario Air Pollution? read more >>