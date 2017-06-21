CPIA and CAMM Host Successful Joint Meeting Featuring Plastics Industry Statistics and NAFTA Updates

On Wed. May 17, 2017 the Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) and the Canadian Association of Mold Makers (CAMM) hosted a highly successful joint plastics industry meeting in Mississauga, ON. Taking advantage of the nearby Plast-Ex 2017, attendees enjoyed insightful and though provoking presentations by industry experts along with breakfast and plenty of networking opportunities.

Guest speaker James Murphy of Harbour Results, Inc. provided key takeaways that focused on economics impacting the plastics and tooling industries including performance and trends, and market noise and strategies.

Guest speaker Flavio Volpe from the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) spoke extemporaneously on the impact of possible changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and how changes could affect APMA members. Active in publicly advocating for the importance of NAFTA, APMA has been emphasizing the interdependency of the North American automotive supply chains in anticipation of any potential trade agreement discussions, noting that Canadian parts suppliers are one of the biggest employers, employing both Americans and Mexicans.