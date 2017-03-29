County Trash Collection Coming to Condo Corps

by

undreds of homeowners in Norfolk are about to receive municipal trash collection for the very first time.

After years of lobbying, Norfolk council Tuesday approved two collection methods that will be feasible at 24 of the county’s 33 condominium corporations. The ball gets rolling next week after Norfolk council formally ratifies this week’s resolution.

“This is not, in my opinion, opening a can of worms,” Mayor Charlie Luke said. “The right way is to treat these people as the residents and taxpayers that they are. They are not renters – they are owners.” read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™