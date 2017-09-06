County Approves Review of New Technologies as It Works to Eliminate Waste

Oxford is taking more steps to meet its zero waste target.

As the county moves forward with its goal of creating zero waste by 2025, county council recently approved issuing a request for information (RFI) to research and review new waste recovery and reduction technologies.

This comes after a waste audit of what is coming into the landfill site, what is in garbage bags on the street, what garbage is being generated in the industrial and commercial sectors and what is leaving and staying in the county.