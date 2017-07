More trash is being dumped in ditches, alleys and yards around Calgary, a trend that one city councillor suggests is linked to reduced landfill hours.

Last month, Calgary saw 550 instances of illegal dumping on back lanes, sidewalks and boulevards, compared with 335 in May of 2016, according to the city roads department.

Coun. Shane Keating is urging the city to re-evaluate its changes to landfill hours, to avoid further dumping and complaints. read more >>