A Dartmouth councillor wants the municipality to consider installing more garbage cans at bus stops and along bike routes and walking trails.

Coun. Tony Mancini said he's had several complaints from residents, many of whom live near Waverley Road and Shubie Park in Dartmouth. They say litter is building up because there's nowhere to dispose of it.

"There are residents who I spoke to who really think it's a big issue, and they would use words like filthy and disgusting," he said. read more >>