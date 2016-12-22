Council to Vote on Increases to Water Rates and Garbage Fees

by

Residents will see an increase on their utility bills if city council approves the rate supported budgets for Toronto Water and solid waste management services today.

The budgets include hikes to both the city’s water rate and waste collection fees.

The proposed water rate hike for all residential consumers is five per cent, which would mean an increase of $46 a year on the average residence (from $914 to $960). Industrial rates would also go up five per cent, meaning an average increase of $12,386 for those consumers (from $247,714 to $260,099). read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™