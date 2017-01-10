Council Split on Curbside: Medicine Hat

Some council members are expressing mixed emotions before a vote Monday to give initial approval to curbside recycling in the city.

Last month, administrators told a council committee that a one-bin pickup program for the city’s 26,000 residences could be in place by mid-2018. At a proposed $6 per month cost, offered by a private operator, it would be one of the cheapest in Western Canada.

Council will be asked to approve further work on the plan when it arrives Monday at council, which has been split over recent months on adding new utility charges to utility bills.

