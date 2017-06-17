Corner Brook, Newfoundland Pays for Coffee Cup Litter

One Newfoundland city is having such an issue with littered coffee cups strewn all over the streets that officials are now offering to pay people to pick up them up.

The City of Corner Brook was offering a bounty of five cents per cup to anyone who saves a discarded disposable cup from the street and brings it in for redemption on May 27.

These beverage containers make up anywhere from 40 to 60% of litter in Corner Brook, "creating an eyesore, a hazard to wildlife and detracting from the City's natural beauty," says a media release posted to the city's website.