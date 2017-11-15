Controversial London Composter Hit with $1M Fine Is under Other Orders from Province

Is $1.1 million the price of a stink-free neighbourhood?

Neighbours of a controversial compost giant in south London hope it is after the massive fine was slapped on Orgaworld this week for foul odours over four years.

It’s the latest setback for the company, which was already ordered to cut back on processing two months ago to address its odour problem.

Orgaworld, which operates a facility on Wellington Road south of Highway 401, pleaded guilty Thursday to nine counts of discharging a contaminant — specifically odour — into the environment between 2014 and 2017. The company was hit with a $100,000 fine for each of the nine charges, plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge for a total of $1,125,000. read more >>