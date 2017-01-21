Contracting Out? What a Concept!

Mayor John Tory is taking the long and winding road to fulfilling his 2014 election promise to contract out all of Toronto’s garbage collection to the private sector.

We believe what Tory said when he successfully ran for mayor in 2014 — that contracting out east of Yonge Street was a “no brainer” after the late mayor Rob Ford brought in private garbage collection west of Yonge in 2011.

That has saved city taxpayers over $11 million annually and is expected to save $88 million over the eight-year contract the city signed with private contractor Green for Life. read more >>