Composting Program Diverts 80,500 Kgs of Waste from Landfill

A non-profit composting program diverted 80,500 kilograms of Winnipeg waste from the landfill since last spring. But its operators say citywide curbside composting is still greatly needed to achieve a broader impact.

To mark Earth Day, Kelly Kuryk, project manager of Compost Winnipeg, revealed the agency’s composting effort over the past year prevented the creation of 1,905 kg. of methane. Methane is roughly 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide and the reduction matches the impact of driving a passenger vehicle around the earth 4.5 times, the agency estimates.

Compost Winnipeg, part of the Green Action Centre, has signed up 30 businesses and 150 residences so far, with another 150 homes on its waiting list to pay $25 per month for the service.