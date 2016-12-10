Compost Pickup to Start in January, Thanks to a Winnipeg Non-profit Group

A non-governmental organization in Winnipeg is hoping to fill what it sees as a gap in city services — the lack of a residential compost pickup service.

Starting in January, the non-profit Green Action Centre —  through its social enterprise, Compost Winnipeg — will be offering residents a weekly green waste pickup service for $25 a month. The program builds on the group's existing commercial pickup program that has been running for months.

"We will give you this five-gallon bucket and every week we'll come to your door, we'll take the bucket away and we'll leave you a clean one," said Compost Winnipeg's project manager, Kelly Kuryk. read more >>

