Compost Facility near Calgary Stockpiled 95 times More Sulphur than It's Allowed, Alberta Environment Says

A compost facility north of Strathmore, Alta., has stockpiled 95 times more sulphur and sulphur-blended compost than it's allowed to have, Alberta Environment has confirmed to CBC News — and neighbours complain it's a stinking eyesore they want shut down.

A report set to go to Wheatland County council next week says the Bio-Can Ltd. facility contains 11,000 tonnes of drywall, 9,500 tonnes of sulphur amended compost and 2,800 tonnes of compost material referred to in the report as tailings.

The report states that Bio-Can, through Alberta Environment and Parks, is allowed only 100 tonnes of sulphur without approval, "whether it is the sulphur pile or the sulphur blended soil amendment pile." read more >>