Complaints Heard about New Abbotsford Recycling Program

Changes to how Abbotsford residents recycle kicked in last week, and one Abbotsford councillor says she has heard complaints from some people about glass and film plastic no longer being accepted curbside.

The changes, which came into effect at the start of April, came after the city joined the provincewide Multi-Material BC program, which is funded by businesses that supply packaging and printed paper. The program sees the city collect about $1 million in revenue, but has resulted in changes about what, and where, certain recyclables are collected.

Glass, along with thin plastics like shopping bags, bread bags and plastic wrap can’t be placed in curbside bags, but instead must be taken to a depot. Such depots now accept a longer list of recyclable material, including styrofoam, light bulbs, electronics and batteries. read more >>